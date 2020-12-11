England Fantasy — Tips for Gameweek 12

New roles for stars of previous seasons are the order of the day. Find out who is lining up for decent runs.

The English Premier League continues as almost all the premium players have either scored or assisted in the last match. We hope it will be another high scoring Gameweek in RealFevr as we have some tips for a Terrific Trio you can own this week and Captaincy options that are more likely to hit a big score.

TERRIFIC TRIO

Raphinha | Leeds United | M | 6M | In 0% of teams

The ultimate differential if you are behind in many of your leagues, you can consider the Brazilian player as a differential as he’s in no ones team at the moment. Marcelo Bielsa has said in the press conference that Raphinha will play against West Ham. He had a really good performance against Everton and Chelsea and scored the winner at Everton so he’s excepted to shine in the upcoming weeks.

Next 3 Fixtures: WHU, NEW, @MUN

Mohamed Salah |…