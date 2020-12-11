FIFA Best Awards: Messi,  Ronaldo Make Final Shortlist

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski are the three-

Finalists for the 2020 Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

The three players were revealed today 11 December 2020 on FIFA’s verified Twitter handle.

The selection criteria for the three players was their respective achievements during the period from 20 July 2019 to 7 October 2020.

For the three final nominees in the Men’s Coach of the Year, Argentine and Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa, Bayern Munich and German coach Hans-Dieter Flick as well as Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool made the cut.

In the best goalkeeper category for men, Alisson Becker of Liverpool, Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich shot stopper Manuel Neuer were shortlisted.

While for the Puskas award, Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur, Luis Suarez of Atletico Madrid and Flamingos Giorgiande Arrascaeta will slug it out.

Other award categories are Women’s Player of the Year,…