‘He Can Play Anywhere’- Ancelotti Talks Up Versatile Iwobi

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has nothing but kind words for Alex Iwobi after the Nigerian thrived in different positions for the club this season, reports Completesports.com.

The winger has featured in the right wing-back and left wing-back positions for the Merseysiders in recent league outings.

Iwobi, who can also play as a central midfielder has earned huge plaudits for adapting well to the roles.



“I think when Iwobi is fit, he can play everywhere. In this moment I have a lot of confidence because his physical condition is really good,” Ancelotti stated during his interaction with the media on Friday

“He played wing-back & did well.”

The 24-year-old has made 10 league appearances for Everton this season.

