Iorfa Speaks About Sheffield Wednesday Future

Dominic Iorfa has spoken about his Sheffield Wednesday future amid reports linking him with a move away from the club.

Iorfa, 25, is the reigning Player of the Season at Hillsborough after his efforts in 2019/20, and is considered to be one of the club’s top assets given how highly he is rated by those inside the club and out of it.

The likes of Watford were said to have shown an interest in ‘Big Dom’ ahead of the current campaign, with a Premier League club reportedly having ‘made an enquiry’ about him, however he stayed put and started the season well for the Owls.

Now, with another transfer window around the corner, Iorfa says that he’s fully focused on doing well for SWFC and making sure they turn things around.

He told The Star, “Nothing was really spoken about… I obviously see what was in the press and stuff like that, but for me my focus is always what I’m doing right now.

“I’m here, and…