Joshua Admits Sparring Without Headguard Ahead World Title Fight Vs Pulev

Anthony Joshua has revealed he has been sparring without a headguaurd ahead of Saturday’s world title fight with challenger Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua, who claimed his trainer Rob McCracken was not happy with his decision sparred eight rounds on Wednesday night inside the Matchroom bubble at the Wembley Hilton.

“We did eight rounds, six with the headguard and two without,” said Joshua. “Rob didn’t likJoshua e it!

“I know what works for me, he manages it. We work together.

“You’ve got to stay switched on. The body can get soft easy. You’ve got to stay switched on, shots coming at you, gauging distance, feeling different shots.

“I want someone in the ring imitating Pulev, so that’s…