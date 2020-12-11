Joshua, Pulev Trade Angry Words At Fiery Weigh-In

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev traded angry words at the weigh-in for their world heavyweight title fight on Friday.

Joshua pointed in Pulev’s face as he reacted to taunts from the Bulgarian.

The WBA IBF and WBO champion tipped the scales at 17st 2lbs.

Security stepped between Joshua and Pulev, who had weighed in at 17st 1lbs, but both fighters then became embroiled in a heated face-off before they were eventually separated on the stage.

“I would have clapped him on his jaw, just then,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“But I have to wait til tomorrow.

“I know what he is like. I’ve studied him. He thinks he’s a warrior.

“I said to him: ‘Don’t let the guys that you’ve fought gas you up, you’re against a real one now’.

“When people come in the ring with me, they are confident. After a few rounds their soul is destroyed. Once I see that, I can take him out.

“We are big boys. We punch heavy. First…