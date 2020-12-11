Keown: Balogun Similar To Cole, Wright

Former Arsenal captain Martin Keown has compared Folarin Balogun to former England strikers Ian Wright and Andy Cole.

Balogun has hit the headlines for the right reasons after scoring his first senior goal for the Gunners against Norwegian club Molde a forthnight ago.

He put up another fine performance in Thursday’s Europa League 4-2 win against Dundalk.

The young forward scored and also bagged an assist in the game.

“I’m looking at him thinking, ‘remember the name’ tonight, really, because of the way he linked up, some great turns,”Keown told BT Sport.



“You try and compare – is it Andy Cole or is it Ian Wright? There’s that sort of movement about him.

“I know they’re big name players and if he can live up to that he’s going to have some career.

“But I just like the way he’s…