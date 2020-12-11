Maradona’s Relatives Battle Over £37m Fortune 

Late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona’s relatives began fighting over his £37million fortune — with at least 16 battling for a slice.

Maradona, who died from a heart attack last month aged 60, did not leave a will.

The former Barcelona and Napoli great, whose Hand of God goal helped end England’s 1986 World Cup run, had five children.

Their claims were staked at a secret location in Argentina’s ­capital Buenos Aires last night.

But seven more alleged love-children, plus four of Maradona’s five sisters, were also said to be vying for chunks of his legacy.

A source in Buenos Aires told The Sun: “The battle for Maradona’s money won’t just be contested — it will be a World Cup.”

Court papers have revealed his estate includes cash in Switzerland, Dubai and Buenos Aires, property across the globe and a fleet of luxury vehicles.

Accounts also show funds from ad contracts with big brands…