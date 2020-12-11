Maradona’s Relatives Battle Over £37m Fortune 

Late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona’s relatives began fighting over his £37million fortune — with at least 16 battling for a slice.
Maradona, who died from a heart attack last month aged 60, did not leave a will.
The former Barcelona and Napoli great, whose Hand of God goal helped end England’s 1986 World Cup run, had five children.
Their claims were staked at a secret location in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires last night.
But seven more alleged love-children, plus four of Maradona’s five sisters, were also said to be vying for chunks of his legacy.
A source in Buenos Aires told The Sun: “The battle for Maradona’s money won’t just be contested — it will be a World Cup.”
Court papers have revealed his estate includes cash in Switzerland, Dubai and Buenos Aires, property across the globe and a fleet of luxury vehicles.
Accounts also show funds from ad contracts with big brands…
