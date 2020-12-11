Napoli Eager To Shine At ‘New’ Diego Maradona Stadium Home

SSC Napoli feel enough motivation going into their today’s last match of the 2020/2021 Europa League Group F against visitors, Real Sociedad, with head coach Gennaro Gattuso urging his players to play with ’emotion and responsibility’ as the Partenopei kick-start a new era of playing at their home ground renamed Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Completesports.com reports.

Napoli legend, Maradona, who passed away at the age of 60 on November 25 has been duly immortalized by the club he played for from 1984 to 1991, recording 188 appearances and 81 goals. The Argentina legend won two Serie A titles, as well as one UEFA Cup, one Coppa Italia, and one Italian Super Cup titles during that five-year career with the club.

Napoli are top of the Europa Cup Group F on 10 points ahead of today’s match, while Sociedad and AZ Alkmaar are second and third respectively but on eight points apiece. Rijeck bring up the rear on one point.

Gattuso who spoke during a post match news…