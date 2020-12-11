Onuachu Targets 5th Brace For Genk In 15 Games; Dessers 5th Goal

Nigeria forward, Paul Onuachu will be the cynosure of all eyes this evening at the Lotto Park, Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, where his table-topping club, RC Genk will be guest of Anderlecht in a Belgian Jupiler League matchday 16 tie.

The Super Eagles star will be gunning for his fifth brace for Genk and 15th goal in 15 games for Genk.

No one in the big leagues in Europe is currently more productive than the Nigerian who is at the very top of the ranking of the top 16 leagues in Europe with his 14 goals,two more than Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

Genk will be banking on their Nigerian import to deliver the goals tonight as they hope to not only win their eighth game on the bounce in the league but also consolidate their stay at the top of the log.

However, despite leading the goals chart in England, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Holland, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Turkey and Ukraine, Onuachu’s 14 goals…