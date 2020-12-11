Osayi-Samuel Up For Championship Goal Of The Month Award

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel is in the running for Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for November, reports Completesports.com.

Osayi-Samuel goal came in QPR’s 3-2 win against Rotherham United.

The winger played a neat one-two with Geoff Cameron on the half-way line before driving into the penalty area and sweeping the ball into the top corner of the net.

The goal – which was his second of the season – was added to by Lyndon Dykes’ penalty a couple of minutes later and the R’s would go on to win the match 3-2.

He will battle Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook and Millwall’s Jed Wallace for the award.

Supporters can vote for Osayi-Samuel to win the award on the Sky Bet Championship’s official Twitter account.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without…