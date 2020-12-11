Success: It’s Time To Deliver At Watford

Nigeria forward Isaac Success believes the time is right for him to fulfil his potential at Sky Bet Championship club Watford, reports Completesports.com.

Success is yet to make an appearance for the Hornets this season after rupturing his achilles in a friendly at Vicarage Road in June.

The 24-year-old is back in training and could be set to make an appearance at the beginning of next year after recovering from the injury.



Success insists it is time for him to deliver after what he feels has been a disappointing spell with the club so far.

“Sometimes I feel disappointed with myself as I’ve got the qualities and everything a forward player will need,” he told the club’s official website.

“I need to do the right things and wait for my chance. I think I’ve got lots to offer the team. It’s been disappointing not getting the…