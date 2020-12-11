Turkey Fantasy — Probable Lineups GW12

Do you want to know who’s most likely to play in GW12 of Turkey Fantasy? You’re in the right place!

We know everybody needs a bit of help when picking their teams and we are here to erase most of the doubts you might have about who you should pick for this gameweek.

Below are the predicted lineups for the 20 teams of Turkey Fantasy that will enter the pitch for Gameweek 12.

This is the place where you‘ll always find the best predictions of starting elevens, players that are injured, doubtful to go into the game or that are simply unavailable for this gameweek. Yes, we know, we’ve done all the homework for you!

Alanyaspor

Last update: December 10

Next fixture: vs. Beşiktaş , Sunday at 19:00

Injured: Ceyhun Gülselam, Efecan Karaca

Doubtful: François Moubandje

Unavailable: Salih Uçan

Antalyaspor

Last update: December 10

Next fixture: @ Sivasspor , Monday at 19:00

Injured: Jean Armel Drole, Bahadır Ozturk, Serdar…