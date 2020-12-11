Turkey Fantasy — Tips for Gameweek 12

A goalkeeper, a defender, a midfielder and a forward. The most appealing matchups of the week. What more do you want, went it comes to tips?

Below you’ll find the crème de la crème of this week’s fantasy studs, provided to you by the masterminds behind Fantezi Futbol Türkiye.

Flash Players

Fode Koita (Kasımpaşa, Forward)

Aytaç Kara, who is the regular penalty taker of Kasımpaşa, will not be able to play against Denizlispor because of Covid-19 diagnosis. Fode Koita, who is the most important attacking option for Kasımpaşa will be the strongest candidate to take the penalty kicks during the absence of Aytaç Kara. His significant last year performance was 12 goals and 4 assists in 24 games. Considering that their opponent Denizlispor is topping the table for the most goals conceded teams ranking (18 goals in 10 games), Fode Koita is expected to make a good performance for his team.

Key Stats: (per game): Shots: 2.3 / Key…