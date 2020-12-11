Ujiri Touches Global Hearts With Humanity Matters

The co-founder of Giants of Africa and President of the Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri, has launched an inspirational movement that should touch a lot of hearts across the world. The new movement is on humanity.

Ujiri, who has been on the forefront of helping young basketballers in Africa hone their skills on the court and out of it defines humanity and explains how humans should live to the benefit of mankind in a three-minute video.

The ex-Nigeria international says, “Let me ask you something. What does humanity mean to you? For me it’s about seeing each other; really seeing. Trying to understand what someone else is going through; and helping if we can even if it is just giving a kind word; some encouragement. That’s humanity.

“When we are born, we are innocent. Our eyes are open; we see each other as human beings; as equals. Deep inside we know that we are a part of something big and that we are meant to come together. It’s who we are it is what we are: one…