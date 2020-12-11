Vieira Arsenal Legend Set To Become Simon’s Coach At Nantes

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira could become Moses Simon’s new coach at Nantes as he is poised for a quick return to management – just days after being sacked by Nice.

Vieira was relieved of his position as Nice coach last Friday after the Ligue 1 side lost its fifth game on the trot.

However Vieira is now favourite to take charge of fellow top-flight outfit Nantes.

If given the job he will replace Christian Gourcuff who was fired on Tuesday following Sunday’s humiliating 4-0 home loss to lowly Strasbourg.

And according to L’Equipe in France, the 1998 World Cup winner Vieira has been earmarked to replace him.

Former Manchester United defender Laurent Blanc was also in the running for the Nantes job.

However ex-France and Paris Saint-Germain coach Blanc is understood to have turned down an approach by the Loire-based…