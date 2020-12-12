Eze Wins Crystal Palace November Goal Of The Month Award

Eberechi Eze’s free-kick against Leeds United was voted Crystal Palace November Goal of the Month.

Eze’s goal was voted for by Crystal Palace fans and announced by the club on their official website.

It was picked from a choice of six netted by the first-team, Under-23s, Under-18s and Women.

The former QPR star who polled 52.8% of the votes, faced competition from Kate Natkiel in second place (18.6%) and Fionn Mooney (15.4%) in third.

Eze’s effort was also nominated for the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award which was won by Ola Aina.

It’s not the only accolade the No.25 had picked up lately, however, with Eze also named Palace’s W88 Player of the Month for November.

By James Agberebi

