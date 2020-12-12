Fernandes Wants EPL Title With Man United After 3rd POTM Award

Portugal international, Bruno Fernandes, claimed the Premier League Player of The Month award for November, his third in the 2020/2021 season, and while expressing his joy, he revealed that his main ambition in the English top flight is winning the EPL title with Manchester United.

Fernandes earlier won the February and June editions of Premier League Player of the Month award. He had also won the PFA Fans’ Premier League Player of the Month for February and June/July 2020.

The 26 year old’s winning streak in individual honours also extended to the Premier League Goal of the Month in which he won the June 2020 edition.

While Fernandes can boast of a rich collection of individual awards dating back to his his days at Portuguese Primeira Liga side, Sporting CP, he has little to flaunt as major trophies won with any club. He only won Taca de Portugal in 2018/19 season and two

Taca da Liga titles (Portuguese League…