Flying Eagles Of Nigeria Crash Out Of 2021 U-20 AFCON 

Nigeria’s U-20 men’s team, Flying Eagles, have crashed out of the WAFU B Zonal qualifiers holding in Porto Novo, Benin Republic, Completesports.com reports.

The Flying Eagles have now missed the chance to be at next year’s U-20 AFCON in Mauritania.

Their elimination was confirmed after Cote d’Ivoire defeated Ghana 1-0 in Group B’s last fixture on Saturday.

The Flying Eagles needed Ghana to beat Cote d’Ivoire by a wide margin to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals of the WAFU B Zonal qualifiers.

In their first game the Nigerian side played 1-1 with Cote d’Ivoire before losing 1-0 to Ghana.

After two rounds of games played by the three countries, Cote d’Ivoire top the group on four points, Ghana second on three points and the Flying Eagles third on one point.

Following Saturday’s result Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire advance…