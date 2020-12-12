Fulham Celebrate Aina’s November Goal Of The Month Award

Fulham have congratulated Ola Aina for emerging winner of the Premier League November Goal of the Month award.

Aina was announced as the winner in Friday ahead of seven other shortlisted players.

Commenting on the award Fulham wrote on their website:”Ola Aina’s rocket against West Bromwich Albion has won the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award for November.

“The Fulham right-back had stiff competition from James Ward-Prowse, Danny Ings, Jamie Vardy, Eberechi Eze, Solly March, Riyad Mahrez and Raphinha, but came out on top of the fan vote to claim the rectangular accolade.

“It’s the first time a Fulham player has won the award since André Schürrle against Burnley in January 2019.”

