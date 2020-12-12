Injured Kalu Out Until 2021

Nigeria defender Samuel Kalu is expected to remain on the sidelines until 2021 due to injury, reports Completesports.com.

Kalu copped an injury on international duty with Nigeria in October and missed four league matches before returning to action against Stade Rennes last month.

The 23-year-old suffered a replapse on the injury during the game and was replaced on the hour mark.

Bordeaux manager Jean-Louis Gasset provided update on Kalu and Laurent Koscienly’s injuries ahead of Sunday’s clash against Lille.

“The news fell on Monday, they had an MRI. We were very optimistic, unfortunately I must have been disillusioned… The exams revealed a lesion for both (Kalu and Laurent Koscienly). Minimal lesions but which require ten or fifteen days of rest,” Gasset stated.

Kalu has scored two goals in seven league appearances for Bordeaux this season.

