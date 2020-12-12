Koeman Keen To Sign Wijnaldum From Barcelona

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly still determined to reunite with Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum at Camp Nou.

The former Newcastle United man is in the final few months of his Anfield deal and has been tipped to complete a switch to Catalonia for several weeks now.

Despite speculation over his future, Wijnaldum has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp once again this season, and the Reds are supposedly looking to tie the 30-year-old down to a new and improved deal at Liverpool.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Koeman is desperate to bolster his midfield ranks at Camp Nou and is still considering a move for Wijnaldum, whom he worked with while in charge of the Netherlands.

Wijnaldum can negotiate with clubs abroad from January onwards, but with Barcelona still reeling from the effects of the coronavirus…