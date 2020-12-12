Live Boxing Bout, Madrid Derby Live on StarTimes This Weekend

Following a sensational KO win against Felix Caraballo in June, Shakur Stevenson will return to boxing action against Toka Kahn Clary at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas on December 13.

The unbeaten featherweight will appear in a 10-round main-event fight and will air live on StarTimes’ Sports Arena Channel at 4 am Sunday morning. Sports Arena channel is dedicated to combat sports and is available on StarTimes Basic Bouquet at N1700 monthly.

Being two of the prime featherweights- Stevenson and Kahn Clary’s fight will determine the possible future of the division.

On the football scene, the headline match this weekend in La Liga is the Madrid derby.

The match will kick-off at 9 pm on Saturday evening. All La Liga matches air live on StarTimes in French commentary.

Going into Saturday’s match in the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium, where Real are currently playing their home games instead of the Santiago Bernabéu, Diego Simeone’s Atlético are currently topping the table.

Much…