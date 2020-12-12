Manchester United Out To Avoid Matching 90-Year-Old Losing Record In Derby

Manchester United will be out to avoid matching an unwanted losing record when they face Manchester City in Saturday’s derby at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have become renowned for their form on the road this season, but United have struggled for results on their own patch ahead of the visit of their bitter rivals.

United have only won once at home in the top-flight all season – a 1-0 triumph over newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion – with Solskjaer’s men also drawing once and losing three times on familiar territory.



Should City prevail at Old Trafford, United would have suffered four defeats from their opening six home games in the league for only the second time ever, an unwanted record which first occurred in the 1930-31 campaign.

Furthermore, another defeat on their own turf would be only the third time ever in Premier League…