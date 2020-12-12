Mikel To Miss Stoke City’s Away Trip To Derby County

John Mikel Obi is expected to miss Stoke City’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Derby County at the Pride Park on Saturday due to injury, reports Completesports.com.

Mikel has missed the Potters last three league games as a result of calf injury.

The midfielder sustained the injury in Michael O’Neil’s side 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday last month.

“We will wait to see on Tyrese. Jacob collided with an advertising hoarding and felt his shoulder,” O’Neill told the club’s official website.

“Jacob had probably run his race. He gave us so much on Saturday (1-0 win against Middlesbrough) and also against Cardiff.

“We are hopeful, without being definitive, about Fletcher and Jordan, but the Derby game might come too soon for John Obi Mikel. I don’t think any of the other injured players will be available.”

