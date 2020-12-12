Obasi Wants Rohr To Inject Experienced Players In Super Eagles

Chinedu Obasi wants Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr to inject experienced players into the team, reports Completesports.com.

Rohr has come under intense criticisms following the Super Eagles poor performance in recent outings.

The Super Eagles failed to record a win in four outings in 2020.

Obasi believes there is enough quality in the team but bringing more experienced players will be an added incentive.

“We have a great team, but sometimes it’s difficult to say like the last game; it didn’t go the way we would have wanted, going four ahead of Sierra Leone and the opponents coming back, it’s always a very difficult situation,” Obasi told Brila FM.

“At the same time, I think we have a great team, it’s all about finding a way to get the best out of the boys, I just think that’s the key.

“And sometimes, there are places where you need experience, but it’s not my job; I’m just a spectator…