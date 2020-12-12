Oshoala Bags Hat-Trick In Barcelona Big Win Vs Valencia

Asisat Oshoala scored a hat-trick as Barcelona Ladies thrashed Valencia 7-0 in their their Spanish Primera Division clash on Saturday.

Oshoala scored Barcelona’s fourth , fifth and seventh goals of the game.

The Nigeria international has now scored in his last three games for the Blaugrana in all competitions.

The forward has also now hit the back of the net seven times in all competitions for Barcelona this season.

Mariona Caldenty (brace), Caroline Hansen, and Marta Torrejon scored the other goals for Barcelona.

Barcelona will host PSV Eindoven in their next game on Wednesday.

