Party Hard And Win Big Every Friday On Turn Up Friday With Infinix

The second edition of AM’s Friday night party is back on our screens and hundreds of thousands of people are already tuning in for an unrestrained fun-time. Asides from the thrills of listening to a mix of hit songs curated by some of Nigeria’s finest DJs, viewers are also getting the chance to win amazing prizes from various viewer engagement activities on every episode of the show.

Last week, on the second episode of the return edition of the show, Infinix brought on two talented dancers selected from home viewers for a dance off. These two finalist were selected from a pool of entries into the Infinix dance challenge on Twitter. At the initial stage, interested participants were asked to send in a one minute entry video that captures several dance moves performed by them. After a careful and thoughtful evaluation of the entries, these two unique dancers emerged as finalists and where brought on the show to battle it…