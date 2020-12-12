Premier League: Ajayi In Action As West Brom Fall To Newcastle United

Semi Ajayi was in action as West Bromich Albion fell to a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United at the St James’ Park, reports Completesports.com.

Ajayi who was cautioned in the 69th minute was in action for 90 minutes in the game.

The 27-year-old has featured in 11 league games for the Baggies this season.

Miguel Almiron and Dwight Gayle were on target for Newcastle United in the game.

Darnell Furlong was on target for West Brom.

The win sees Newcastle, who had been badly hit by Covid absences in the build-up to the game, jump up to 11th place in the table, while Slaven Bilic’s men remain deep in trouble down in 19th after this latest loss.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

