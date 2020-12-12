Premier League: Man United vs Man City Settle For Draw In Drab Derby

Manchester United and Manchester City served up an uninteresting derby clash which ended 0-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It was a cautious opening to the game from both sides with the majority of the sparring taking place in the middle third.

The first big chance came in the 21st minute as Raheem Sterling found his way through the penalty area but saw his shot blocked.

United had a good chance from a corner as Harry Maguire met Luke Shaw’s effort but his header went just over the bar.

City went close again on 35 minutes with Gabriel Jesus playing in-field to Kevin De Bruyne who worked it out to Riyad Mahrez in space on the overlap but Riyad’s effort was blocked by David De Gea.

Three minutes into the second half United thought they had won a penalty after a tackle on Marcus Rashford, but the decision was overturned by VAR as the England forward was offside before Bruno Fernandes’ pass.

In the 54th minute Paul…