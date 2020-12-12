Pulev: I’ll Be A Big Star Like Stoichkov In Bulgaria If I Beat Joshua

Kubrat Pulev believes he will become as big a star in Bulgaria as the country’s football hero and Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov if he defeats Anthony Joshua on Saturday night.

Stoichkov is Bulgaria’s greatest ever sporting icon after winning the Golden Boot at the 1994 World Cup, where he led his country to an unexpected semi-final appearance.

He played alongside current manager Ronald Koeman. Stoichkov won 13 trophies during two spells at the Nou Camp, including five LaLiga titles and the Champions League.

He also played for CSKA Sofia and managed the Bulgaria national team between 2004 and 2007.

Pulev, who is good friends with the former footballer, believes he will be considered as much of a hero if he can cause an upset against Joshua and become his country’s first ever heavyweight world champion.

“He is my friend, Stoichkov, he is a good man and a very good guy. I know most of the famous people in Bulgaria,’ Pulev said.

“He is a good friend…