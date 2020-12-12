Ramos To Leave Real Madrid Next Summer

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is seriously considering leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The centre-back has spent the past 15 years at the Bernabeu and is fast approaching his 700th appearance for Los Blancos.

However, Ramos is due to become a free agent in the summer and fresh terms have yet to be agreed with Madrid, who are supposedly only willing to give the defender an extra 12 months.

Spanish radio station Onda Cero claims that the veteran centre-back is now edging towards leaving in six months’ time, with Paris Saint-Germain his most likely destination.

PSG are said to be happy to give Ramos a bumper three-year contract that will take him through until his 38th birthday.

The same report indicates that there is interest from Premier League clubs, but no concrete offers are believed to have been tabled.

