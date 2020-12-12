Spartak Moscow, NFF Celebrate Ex-Eagles Star Moses At 30

The Nigeria Football Federation and Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow have sent birthday wishes to former Super Eagles star Victor Moses who turned 30 on Saturday.

The NFF wrote on their verified Twitter handle:”Happy birthday #Afcon2013 winner, @VictorMoses. Have a good one Vic!”

And Spartak Moscow tweeted:”Happy 30th Birthday, Vic @VictorMoses!”

Moses made his Super Eagles debut in 2012 scored 12 goals in 37 appearances before retiring from international football in 2018.

He was part of the Eagles squad that won the 2013 AFCON in South Africa and represented Nigeria at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.

Currently on loan at Spartak Moscow from Chelsea, he won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League with the Blues.

By James Agberebi

