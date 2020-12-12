Welfare Of Nigerian Athletes – Understanding The Outrage Of Okala!

Last weekend, the Vanguard newspaper reported an incident between its reporters and Emmanuel Okala, MON, one of the heroes of the Gold-medal winning team of the 2nd All-Africa Games in 1973, a member of the winning squad of the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations, and a member of the 1977 Africa Cup-Winners’ Cup Rangers International FC team.

In his prime, Babuje, as I call him, was undoubtedly the most famous and most recognisable sports figure on the African continent with his imposing 6ft 5inches frame, and his fearsome disposition between the goal posts, and his completely harmless and humane person outside it. Okala remains, to date, the first and only goalkeeper in the history of African football to be crowned Africa’s Player of the Year by the African Sports Journalists Union, ASJU, in 1975.

So, Emmanuel Okala makes news any time he opens his mouth to say something on football to journalists. When he also refuses to talk, something must be very wrong, as it was last weekend when…