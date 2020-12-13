Iwobi In Action, Helps Eveton End Chelsea’s Unbeaten Run

Alex Iwobi was in action as Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty secured a 1-0 win for Everton against Chelsea ending their long unbeaten run.

Before Saturday’s fixture at Goodison Park Chelsea had gone 14 straight games with defeat.

The last time they ended on the losing side was back in September in the Carabao Cup where they were beaten on penalties by Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute thanks Sigurdsson who converted from the spot after Edouard Mendy fouled Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton were awarded another penalty on 64 minutes following another foul on Calvert-Lewin but after consulting the VAR, the decision was overturned by Jonathan Moss because the Toffees striker was offside in the build-up.

The win took Everton to seventh on 20 points in the league table.

For Chelsea, who currently occupy third spot on 22 points, a win for them would have taken them to top on the log.

