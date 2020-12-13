Joshua Retains World Titles After Knockout Win Against Pulev

Anthony Joshua has retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles after a ninth round knockout win against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev inside the SSE Arena in Wembley on Saturday night.

Pulev was floored four times in a dramatic and entertaining contest, which will hopefully set up an undisputed fight between Joshua and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury next year.

The fight began with a cagey opener as both men appeared hesitant and exchanged jabs.

In round two, Joshua began to open up and fired off a combination of hooks and uppercuts.

Pulev absorbed a number of body jabs as he tried to close the distance.

The fight exploded into action in the third as Joshua hammered Pulev with a hard right hand and followed up with a series of power punches.

Pulev initially laughed in response but then turned his back and was smashed into the ropes by a follow-up combination, prompting a count from the…