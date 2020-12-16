Arsenal Chief Edu Urges Fans To Keep Faith In Arteta

Arsenal technical director Edu wants fans to believe in manager Mikel Arteta despite the team’s recent poor outings.

Edu also insists results on the pitch is not reflecting on what he is seeing on the training ground.

The Gunners lost 1-0 at home to Burnley on Sunday and currently occupy 15th position on the Premier League table.

The Brazilian , who also claimed the club will not be splashing the cash during the January transfer window stated that Arteta has the backing of everyone at the club.

Asked if Arsenal supporters needed to relax and not to worry, Edu – speaking in an interview conducted on Monday but arranged before the Burnley loss – replied: “Relaxing is too much.

“Just believe. Internally here, listen, we are doing well.

“My main message is that we are not talking about only one person, it is unfair to talk about Mikel, or Aubameyang because he is not scoring goals, or…