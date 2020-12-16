Bilic Ajayi’s West Brom Manager Sacked After Just One Win

Semi Ajayi’s West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has been sacked after 18 months in charge, with the club 19th in the Premier League.

West Brom have gathered seven points from 13 league games, with eight defeats, though they earned a surprise 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Tuesday.

Assistant coaches Dean Racunica and Danilo Butorovic also depart, as does first-team coach Julian Dicks.

A club statement thanked Bilic and his coaching staff “for their efforts in achieving promotion last season”.

Bilic, 52, signed a two-year contract when he took over at the The Hawthorns in June 2019, replacing Darren Moore.

He guided Albion to promotion on the final day of last season, as they finished second in the Championship.

But they have won only one Premier League match this season, beating bottom club Sheffield United 1-0 on 28 November.

It emerged after the draw at Manchester City that West Brom…