Ndidi Guns For 120th Start In 125 EPL Games For Leicester

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will make his 120th start in 125 Premier League games WIen Leicester City host Alex Iwobi’s Everton this evening at the King Power stadim in a matchweek14 tie.

Ndidi, who just returned from an abductor muscle injury that sidelined him for some 10 weeks made his debut in the competition in January 2017 after switching from RC Genk in Belgium and the Nigerian has been an ever present in the Foxes line up.

The defensive midfielder who has been described by Leicester gaffer, Brendanà Rodgers as irreplaceable has featured just four times for the Foxes in the competition on sccount of the injury.starting three of them including Sunday’s 3-0 bashing of Brighton.

Tonight the Nigerian will not only be gunning for his 120th start in 125 games,he will also be hoping for another Leicester City win which will be his 55th since he won his…