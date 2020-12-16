Rangers, Celtic Line-Up January Move For Osayi-Samuel

Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic will look to sign Bright Osayi-Samuel during the January transfer window.

Osayi-Samuel has less than a year left on his contract, and could therefore negotiate with other clubs as early as January.

The two clubs are keeping an eye on how things develop along with Crystal Palace and Club Brugge.

Celtic currently have just one out-and-out right-winger in their side in James Forrest.

They have two out-and-out options for the left-wing in Mohamed Elyounoussi and Mikey Johnston. The 21-year-old Scotsman though, is yet to return to action for the club’s first-team following an injury.

So Osayi-Samuel will clearly add depth to the club’s options in the wide positions and signing him will make a lot of sense for the Bhoys.

The 22-year-old has contributed to five goals in 16 Championship appearances for QPR this season.

