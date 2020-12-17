Chelsea Not Ready To Allow Giroud Leave In January

Chelsea are hopeful Olivier Giroud will remain at the club beyond the January transfer window.

Giroud has been linked with a move away from the club due to limited playing time.

The striker recently regained his place in the team after an impressive run of form.

Giroud netted his eighth goal of the campaign in all competitions in Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday, and the 34-year-old has led the line in the Blues’ last three Premier League games.



A spot in France’s squad is at stake for Giroud with the Euros just around the corner, but according to The Telegraph, Frank Lampard’s side are confident that the veteran forward will remain a Chelsea player beyond January.

The report states that Giroud wants enough first-team action to be assured of a place in Didier Deschamps’s squad for next summer, and Chelsea…