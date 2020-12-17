Osimhen Switches To Belgian National Team Physio For Treatment

Victor Osimhen wants to get back on the pitch as soon as possible and to achieve this,the Nigeria forward has flown to Antwerp, Belgium to solve his shoulder problems.

The 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup top scorer’s mission is to work with the Belgian national team’s physiotherapist Lieven Maesschalck, who has previously helped Napoli with Dries Mertenz, Faouzi Ghoulam and Amin Younes in treating injuries to speed up the

recovery time.

The Belgian who worked with AC Milan in 2006 has also treated such top stars as the retired Belgian tennis legend, justine Henin; former Belgian international, Marc Wilmots and triathlete, Luc Van Lierde.

The decision to seek Maesschalck help was taken in agreement with the medical staff at Napoli.

The 21-year-old returned From international duty with a shoulder injury and has not featured for the Partenopei…