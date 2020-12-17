Parlour: Arsenal Can Get Relegated

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has admitted the Gunners could get relegated if they don’t start picking up points as their season continues to go downhill.

The North London club have lost seven of their 12 matches this season and currently sit just five points off the bottom three.

After a bright start to the Premier League campaign, Arteta’s side have been in freefall and currently lie 15th in the table.

The 1-0 defeat to Burnley in their most recent game was their fourth in five matches and meant the Gunners are enduring their worst start to a top flight season for 46 years.

Collecting just 13 points so far this campaign, only two teams currently sit between the Gunners and the relegation zone.

Parlour, who played for the club between 1992 and 2004 is concerned the previously inconceivable outcome could become a reality.

“Someone asked me the question the other day, can they get relegated?” Parlour said on Off The Ball.

“I said, ‘well probably not,’ but…