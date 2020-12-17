The 25 Best Presents For Sports Fans

So, you are an all-year round widow or widower to a lover of sports. You spend your Sundays on the couch next to someone hollowing at the TV or your evenings while they are out for training. The good news is that there is a ready made gift out there for you to buy. It is not hard to come up with a holiday gift guide for sports fanatics – but we thought you might like a few pointers all the same. And, if you are one of those to have drawn a sports fan at work, then these are also great secret santa gift ideas too.

#25 IPad

If money is no object and you are desperate to get your telly back, then getting an iPad for a few hundred quid could be a great investment. With subscription services offering access to every type of sport – why not?

#24 A football

No respectable football fan can have enough footballs. While hiding what the gift is with wrapping paper could be hard, you might want to try to persuade them it is a car anyway.

#23 Fathead

Fathead sells lifesize stickers of…