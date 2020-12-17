The Best Young Players In The Champions League This Season

Europe is the epicentre of club football, and as such, the UEFA Champions League represents the greatest club competition on the globe. The annual competition gives fans the chance to see their team sized up against the best clubs from across the continent, and for many players, the Champions League is second only to the World Cup in terms of prestige.

All this expectation can make for a truly intimidating atmosphere for players, not least those who are still cutting their teeth in professional football. The Champions League can help make or break many young players, with some retreating into their shells under the weight of expectation, and others flourishing under that pressure.

These emerging starlets should have enough mettle to thrive in this season’s Champions League, and help their club on its path to glory.

Phil Foden

After years of hype whilst on the periphery of his club side, Manchester City’s Phil Foden is finally getting a dose of regular first team football,…