‘You Think He Has Played There All His Career’- Rodgers Talks Up Versatile Ndidi Despite Defeat To Everton

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers believes Wilfred Ndidi’s impressive performance in central defence is one big positive from Wednesday’s 2-0 home defeat to Everton, reports Completesports.com.

With the duo of Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu out with injuries, Rodgers was forced to play Ndidi in central defence against the Toffees and the Nigerian performed admirably.

“Yeah. A lot of the season we’ve been struggling with injuries and whatnot to defenders, and I thought the two centre-halves were outstanding, Wesley and Wilf,”Rodgers said after the game.



”For Wilf to go in, you think he’s played there all his career. He’s playing against a top-class striker who has made great improvements in Calvert-Lewin and I thought they gave away very little.

” Wilf was outstanding…