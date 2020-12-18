Awoniyi Keen To Get Super Eagles Chance

Taiwo Awoniyi hopes he will get the chance to play for the Super Eagles any time soon, reports Completesports.com.

Awoniyi has represented Nigeria at youth levels but he is yet to get the chance to play for the senior side.

The forward has impressed on loan so far at Bundesliga club Union Berlin, with three goals and one assist in 10 league appearances.



Read Also: Turkish Cup: Kayode Scores Late Winner For Sivasspor Vs Giresunspor

The 23-year-old is keen to maintain the impressive scoring form which he believes will help him gain recognition at international level.

“The national team question for me is a big thing. I remember in the U17 and U20 days, the pride to wear the national colours is massive,” Awoniyi told Brila FM.

“I understand that the country has talents in abundance, But I also have to stick to my principle of time and season and continue to work hard. When it’s my time I’ll take the opportunity…