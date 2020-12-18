Balogun Out Of Rangers Vs Motherwell Game With Head Injury

Leon Balogun has been ruled out of Rangers’ Scottish Premiership tie against Motherwell on Saturday with a head injury, Completesports.com reports.

Balogun’s absence was announced by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard in his press conference on Friday.

The Super Eagles defender was replaced in the 26th minute during Wednesday’s League Cup game at St. Mirren.

“Balogun is unavailable for tomorrow as we are following medical protocol after a head injury. Jack is close but won’t make the weekend,” Gerrard said.

The Liverpool legend expressed disappointment following his side’s elimination from the League Cup to St. Mirren.

However, he said they are ready to put the disappointment behind and bounce back when they take on Motherwell.

“We are disappointed with the result and understand the fans reaction and shock. It is done now and we have to look forward to the…