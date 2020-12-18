Flick Disappointed Over FIFA Best Coach Award Snub

Bayern Munich manager Hans-Dieter Flick has expressed his disappointment after missing out on the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award.

Flick lost out to fellow German and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp who became the first coach to win the award twice.

The Bavarian handler led his side to the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League.

Also, he has led Bayern to the UEFA Super Cup title.

Despite his achievements last season he was overlooked for the award.

And reacting to the award said: “We’re good sports about it. Kloppo and his coaching team deserved the award, just as our team would have done. Obviously we were a bit disappointed yesterday, but life goes on – we’ve got new targets to reach.”

And on Robert Lewandowski being crowned FIFA Best Player ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer claiming the Best Goalkeeper…