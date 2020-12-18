Galatasaray, Fenerbahce Prepare Bid For Onyekuru

Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are battling to sign Henry Onyekuru from Monaco, reports Completesports.com.

Onyekuru has struggled for regular playing time at Monaco this season and both clubs are set to battle for his signature in January.

According to Turkish online news outlet Sporx, Fenerbahce have approached Onyekuru’s agent and Monaco on the possibility of a loan deal in the winter transfer window.00

The Nigeria international spent the second half of last season on loan at Galatasaray and has close relationship with manager Fathi Terim.

The 23-year-old has made four league appearances for Monaco this season.

